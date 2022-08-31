CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $207,827.61 and $1,185.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

