Credits Price Reaches $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $18,904.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.