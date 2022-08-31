Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 80 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Rogers by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Rogers by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $253.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.10. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $178.43 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $104,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

