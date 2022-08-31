Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,183,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $92.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,553,633.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,431,168.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,553,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431 over the last ninety days. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

