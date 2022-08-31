Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $540,000 Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,787 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 29,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.59. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

