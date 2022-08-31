CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Mizuho

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRWD. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.89.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $193.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.13. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,866,000 after acquiring an additional 32,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 238.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,431,000 after acquiring an additional 127,172 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

