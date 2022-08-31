CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Piper Sandler

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $250.89.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $193.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.13. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

