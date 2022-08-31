Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $23,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 225,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock opened at $170.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.69.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.94.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

