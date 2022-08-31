Crypterium (CRPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.25 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000688 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,154.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00133716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033234 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021833 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,106,742 coins and its circulating supply is 81,109,191 coins. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars.

