Crypto Kombat Price Reaches $3.32 on Top Exchanges (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded 91.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Crypto Kombat coin can now be bought for $3.32 or 0.00016574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Kombat has a market cap of $33,531.34 and approximately $13.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00431279 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00827558 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015308 BTC.
About Crypto Kombat
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Crypto Kombat Coin Trading
