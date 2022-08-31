CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Gap Down to $6.41

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $6.05. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 23,407 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $130,987.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $130,987.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,473,187 shares of company stock valued at $45,729,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

