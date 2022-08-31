CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €75.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.58% from the company’s current price.

EVD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EVD stock opened at €53.35 ($54.44) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.69. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €48.18 ($49.16) and a 1-year high of €72.68 ($74.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.