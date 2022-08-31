Cubiex (CBIX) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Cubiex (CBIX) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. Cubiex has a market cap of $51,794.45 and $11.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00439281 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00821684 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015349 BTC.
Cubiex Coin Profile
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com.
Buying and Selling Cubiex
