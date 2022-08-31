CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 91.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 645,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,307,000 after acquiring an additional 308,727 shares during the period. Colrain Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 45,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.54. The company has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

