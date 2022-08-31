Cyclub Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Cyclub has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cyclub has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cyclub coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00429865 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00819922 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015305 BTC.
About Cyclub
Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.
Buying and Selling Cyclub
