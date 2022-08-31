CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the July 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,420,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 62.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 558,361 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $97.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.49. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.88% and a negative net margin of 133.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

