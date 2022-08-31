DA Davidson Comments on Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MSBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

MSBI stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.91. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Midland States Bancorp

In other news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $42,416.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $122,976 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.