Dacxi (DACXI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $70,846.00

Dacxi (DACXI) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Dacxi has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $70,846.00 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dacxi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dacxi has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00431959 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821790 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015361 BTC.
Dacxi Profile
Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 coins. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @DacxiGlobal.
Dacxi Coin Trading
