DAPS Coin Market Capitalization Hits $372,769.97 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $372,769.97 and approximately $2,901.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,099.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00158493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033125 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,671,336,200 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

