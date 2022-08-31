Darwinia Commitment Token Achieves Market Cap of $439,049.38 (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be bought for $10.89 or 0.00054162 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market cap of $439,049.38 and approximately $13,630.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (CRYPTO:KTON) is a coin. It was first traded on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 95,555 coins and its circulating supply is 40,330 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Darwinia Commitment Token

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

