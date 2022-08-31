Databroker Market Capitalization Achieves $1.46 Million (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $1.46 million and $220.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,190.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00133929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021793 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Buying and Selling Databroker

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

