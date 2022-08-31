Datarius Credit Hits One Day Trading Volume of $109.00 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $41,218.36 and approximately $109.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,325.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00134725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021649 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. "

