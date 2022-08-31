DDKoin (DDK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $432.00

DDKoin (DDK) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $92,477.08 and $432.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007666 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006915 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008603 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005300 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004773 BTC.
DDKoin Profile
DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial.
Buying and Selling DDKoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.