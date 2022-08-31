Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Gap Up to $14.85

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $15.15. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 2,074 shares changing hands.

DCPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.37% and a negative net margin of 231.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

