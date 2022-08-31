Deeper Network Trading Down 15.3% This Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $19.73 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.