Deeper Network Trading Down 15.3% This Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $19.73 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.
Deeper Network Coin Profile
Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.
Buying and Selling Deeper Network
