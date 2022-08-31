DeepOnion 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,791.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $1,791.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00019941 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,714,563 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.