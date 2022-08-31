Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 3.1 %

DE opened at $368.74 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.