DeFine Price Hits $0.12 (DFA)

DeFine (DFA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. DeFine has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $851,017.00 worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFine has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00432428 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00829235 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015506 BTC.
DeFine Coin Profile
DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.
Buying and Selling DeFine
Receive News & Updates for DeFine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.