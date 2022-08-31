DeHive (DHV) Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last Week

DeHive (DHV) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. DeHive has a market capitalization of $540,984.32 and $66,221.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeHive has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.

DeHive Coin Trading

