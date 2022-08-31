Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading 9.9% Higher

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) traded up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.33. 96,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,888,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

About Denison Mines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,108,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,676,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398,146 shares during the period. Segra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,569,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,992 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $2,891,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,559,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,612 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.