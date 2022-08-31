Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading 9.9% Higher

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) traded up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.33. 96,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,888,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.94.
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
