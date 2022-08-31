Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $3.75 on Top Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $3.75 or 0.00018578 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $48.06 million and $66,223.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,189.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.75 or 0.07779953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00028744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00162511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00270634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00743624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.46 or 0.00576805 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001091 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,813,608 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.