dHedge DAO (DHT) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $125,938.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,561,423 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org.

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

