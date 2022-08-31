DIAMOND Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12,253.95 (DIAMOND)

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, DIAMOND has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. DIAMOND has a total market capitalization of $12,253.95 and approximately $186,059.00 worth of DIAMOND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIAMOND coin can now be purchased for $22.24 or 0.00110445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DIAMOND

DIAMOND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. DIAMOND’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIAMOND is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DIAMOND is bit.diamonds.

DIAMOND Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIAMOND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIAMOND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIAMOND using one of the exchanges listed above.

