DigiByte Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.56 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $167.66 million and approximately $11.56 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000457 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,611,095,225 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
