DigitalBits Price Down 29.8% Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and $471,285.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00223119 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001291 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009265 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00427087 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,392,174,619 coins and its circulating supply is 1,390,312,627 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

