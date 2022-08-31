Digitex (DGTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34,898.00

Digitex (DGTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex has a market cap of $24,209.90 and approximately $34,898.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,189.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00133823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00033301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00081438 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Digitex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.