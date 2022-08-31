Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $20.91

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.91, but opened at $21.50. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 120,052 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXS. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,453.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

