disBalancer Price Hits $0.0657 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.0657 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, disBalancer has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $422,105.18 and approximately $46,495.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00433456 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002252 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00826645 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015578 BTC.
disBalancer Profile
disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,423,335 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
disBalancer Coin Trading
