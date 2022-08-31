DISCIPLINA Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (DSCPL)

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One DISCIPLINA coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DISCIPLINA has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. DISCIPLINA has a total market cap of $715,560.20 and $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,061.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00132807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00084130 BTC.

DISCIPLINA Coin Profile

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DISCIPLINA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DISCIPLINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DISCIPLINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

