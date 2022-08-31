DISCIPLINA Price Up 5.1% This Week (DSCPL)

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. One DISCIPLINA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DISCIPLINA has a total market capitalization of $715,560.20 and $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DISCIPLINA has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,314.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00135031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021660 BTC.

DISCIPLINA Coin Profile

DISCIPLINA (CRYPTO:DSCPL) is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DISCIPLINA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DISCIPLINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DISCIPLINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

