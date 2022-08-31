dKargo (DKA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.50 Million

dKargo (DKA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $47.77 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dKargo has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One dKargo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dKargo Profile

DKA is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html.

dKargo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

