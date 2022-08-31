Dock Price Tops $0.0204 on Top Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Dock has a market cap of $16.37 million and approximately $742,139.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dock has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,135.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00156635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00132897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032874 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 801,895,004 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dock

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

