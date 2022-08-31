Doge Killer Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $70.55 Million (LEASH)

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Doge Killer coin can currently be bought for approximately $655.37 or 0.03258239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doge Killer has a total market capitalization of $70.55 million and $3.21 million worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Doge Killer has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.
Doge Killer Profile
Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken.
Doge Killer Coin Trading
