Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.36 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and $348.22 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00027791 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00267536 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001074 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000960 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

