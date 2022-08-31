Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) CFO John W. Garratt Sells 4,807 Shares

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $238.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.50 and its 200-day moving average is $232.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.