Dopex (DPX) Price Reaches $418.52 on Exchanges

Dopex (DPX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, Dopex has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Dopex coin can currently be purchased for about $418.52 or 0.02080731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dopex has a total market capitalization of $48.13 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Dopex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00132742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083635 BTC.

Dopex Coin Profile

Dopex (CRYPTO:DPX) is a coin. Dopex’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,000 coins. Dopex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dopex is https://reddit.com/r/Dopex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dopex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dopex (Decentralized Options Exchange) is a decentralized options protocol that aims to maximize liquidity and minimize losses for option writers while maximizing gains for option buyers. This is done in a passive manner for liquidity-contributing participants. Discord | Telegram | Medium “

