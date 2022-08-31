Dotmoovs (MOOV) One Day Volume Tops $283,737.00

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. Dotmoovs has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $283,737.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dotmoovs has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dotmoovs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,127.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00133051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00033044 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021861 BTC.

Dotmoovs Profile

Dotmoovs (CRYPTO:MOOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs.

Buying and Selling Dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotmoovs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dotmoovs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dotmoovs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dotmoovs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dotmoovs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.