Douglas D. Wheat Sells 20,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

International Seaways Price Performance

NYSE INSW opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 0.12. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Several research analysts have issued reports on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading

