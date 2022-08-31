Drep [new] (DREP) Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Drep [new] (DREP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $19.69 million and $333,862.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002462 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

