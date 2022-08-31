Drip Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $744,006.74 (DRIP)

Drip Network (DRIP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Drip Network has a total market cap of $744,006.74 and approximately $100,003.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drip Network coin can now be purchased for about $7.44 or 0.00037087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Drip Network has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.00478217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00825862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015489 BTC.

About Drip Network

Drip Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity.

Drip Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drip Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drip Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drip Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

