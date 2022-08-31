Drip Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $744,006.74 (DRIP)

Drip Network (DRIP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Drip Network has a total market cap of $744,006.74 and approximately $100,003.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drip Network coin can now be purchased for about $7.44 or 0.00037087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Drip Network has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.00478217 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00825862 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015489 BTC.
About Drip Network
Drip Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity.
Drip Network Coin Trading
